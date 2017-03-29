Wayne County, NE launches new severe weather alert system

Living at the northern end of "tornado alley", Siouxlanders always have to be prepared for severe storms in the late spring and summer.

But, severe weather can happen in almost any month of the year.

In October of 2013, an EF-4 tornado, packing 170-mile an hour winds, struck Wayne, Nebraska.

The twister wiped out the town's industrial park, destroying more than two dozen businesses and injuring 15 people.

In order to keep residents safe from future storms, Wayne County has launched a new mass notification platform.

On the county website, anyone can register to receive an alert when there is severe weather.

Those alerts can come in voice, text or email form.

"The benefits of the mass notification system, it's just another tool for a situational awareness," said Nic Kemnitz, emergency manager for Wayne County. "Being aware of your surroundings, helping you put a plan together and being aware when you're outdoors in the event severe weather would come up."

You can decide which format you'd like to receive the alerts, and during what times of the day, or night.

To sign up, go to: https://ne-waynecounty.civicready.com/