Nebraska students prepare for severe weather

Tornado alley can be a dangerous place and that alley runs right through Nebraska and Iowa.

Schools are careful to protect students if severe weather strikes, and South Sioux City High School put students through a tornado drill on Wednesday.

"So we are in our classroom and the announcement is made and we walk to the designated classroom and we sit down and we wait it out," said Natalie Akins, Senior, South Sioux City High School.

Emergency officers checked to make sure all classrooms were emptied and other rooms were clear.

"Students go to our weight room, it is underground, it has cement walls cement ceilings so that is a room where we will house a lot of our students and any classroom with exterior walls we will evacuate from that classroom to room that are only interior walls," said Assistant Principal Ashley O'Dell, South Sioux City High School.

Once given the "all clear" students returned to their classrooms. and the lesson they learned is one they can take home with them.

"If I was at home and this happened the safest spot would be downstairs where there are no windows and I would be closest to the middle of the house would be the safest," said Trevor Hames, Senior, South Sioux City High School.

So if you are caught in a tornado, just remember, Drop, Cover and Hold.

TORNADO FACTS -

The peak month for tornadoes is May

The most violent tornadoes occur in the spring... especially April.

The majority of tornado fatalities 38% occur in mobile homes.

Fatalities in permanent homes account for 27% of tornado deaths.

11% of tornado deaths occur in cars.

Opening a window in your home, apartment, business or school won't reduce damage if a tornado hits. The theory is that if you open a window, it will equalize the pressure inside the structure, and reduce damage. That's not true.

DO NOT seek shelter under a highway or overpass, this actually increases your risk of injury or death in a tornado. The tight space actually causes tornadic winds to accelerate.

And, of course, don't drive toward a tornado.

Source: National Weather Service in Sioux Falls