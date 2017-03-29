More rain tonight and in the 7-day forecast - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More rain tonight and in the 7-day forecast

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a day of rain and dreary conditions across Siouxland which held our high temperatures down in the 40s.  

The rain is going to continue into tonight with the most likely area to see the more steady rain continuing to be southeastern Siouxland.  

This rain will linger into Thursday with the best chance being during the morning hours before tapering off into the afternoon.  

It looks like our skies will brighten some on Friday and temperatures will get a little bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s.  

Another chance of light rain moves in on Saturday and a lot of clouds will hold into Sunday but temperatures will stay in the 50s.  

We'll see a little more warming into the beginning of next week with highs by Monday possibly getting into the low 60s.  

Another system brings in chances of rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

