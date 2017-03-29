Wayne, Nebraska officials, businesses prepare for severe weather

While Wayne County has put in place its own safety precautions, the city of Wayne has done the same since the 2013 EF-4 tornado struck.



What the city says caused millions of dollars in damage has led them to make significant changes to keep residents safe.



"We were in the process of getting a grant and getting the tornado sirens replaced that we had that were 30 years old so that the tornado sirens went in and one of the other things that we added was a tornado siren out at the Industrial Park," said Nancy Braden, finance director for the city of Wayne, Nebraska.

The Wayne Municipal Airport was a total loss.



And, more than two dozen businesses were destroyed or had significant damage in the tornado, including Grossenburg Implement.



"50 to 70 percent destroyed and the rest, there wasn't anything to salvage other than some parts," said Mark Koch, the service manager at Grossenburg Implement. "All the equipment was damaged, totaled, and we built a temporary shop to get going, and worked out of some farm shops."



Like the city, Grossenburg Implement put safety precautions in place for its employees after the devastating tornado that hit in 2013.



"We installed these storm shelters in the restrooms in the shop and up front," said Koch. "The sirens in town work with the notification here. You know, that day we couldn't hear the siren from downtown the way it hit."



Today, the city is rebuilt where the damages can no longer be seen, and it's what some say is a testament to the character of its residents.

"It was devastating but a lot of times you look at it and you come back bigger, better, and cleanup and go forward," said Braden.