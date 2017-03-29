Ricketts signs bill to reform state unemployment benefits system

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a pair of bill packages including one that reforms the state's unemployment benefits system.

The unemployment package includes several bills. One requires people who quit their most recent job, without good good cause, to requalify for benefits through subsequent employment before they are eligible to receive payments.

Another bill, which was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston County, allows the Department of Labor to provide electronic notice of determinations of an unemployment claim.

Ricketts said signing these bills helps bring the state in line with national standards. "This bill is really about bringing Nebraska in line with what other states do and really focusing our program on the people who have lost their employment," said Governor Pete Ricketts, (R) Nebraska. "And the way we're doing that is by saying, with the other states-- we're like one of two states who have done this-- in the past, if you had quit your job, you would be eligible to receive these benefits. What we're saying is no you really have to lose your job to be eligible for your benefits and we're really focusing the program on the people that have lost their job."

The reforms are suppose to help Nebraskans get back to work more quickly. In 2015, the state rolled out the nation's first re-employment system.