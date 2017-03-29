Morningside Avenue construction resumes on Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside Avenue construction resumes on Monday

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A part of Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City, will go back under construction next week. Work is expected to last until May.

On Monday, the city's contractor will resume work that began last year.

The section of Morningside Avenue under construction is between South Royce and South Nicollet Street.

Traffic will continue through this section, but may be diverted to different lanes. 

Access to the businesses on this section will remain open.

The project is expected to be completed on May 5th, weather permitting. 

