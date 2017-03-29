Grassley "stunned" by possible delay in Gorsuch Supreme Court vote

Democrats in the U.S. Senate vow to stop Judge Neil Gorsuch's path to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. he describes Gorsuch as an "incredible legal mind". "He's easily cleared every hurdle in front of him for this position," said Grassley. "It leaves me, then, very stunned why there's this talk about a filibuster. It's quite clear that if he isn't qualified, then nobody is."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Gorsuch's nomination on Monday, April 3rd.