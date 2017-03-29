Grassley "stunned" by possible delay in Gorsuch Supreme Court vo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley "stunned" by possible delay in Gorsuch Supreme Court vote

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) -

Democrats in the U.S. Senate vow to stop Judge Neil Gorsuch's path to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. he describes Gorsuch as an "incredible legal mind". "He's easily cleared every hurdle in front of him for this position," said Grassley. "It leaves me, then, very stunned why there's this talk about a filibuster.  It's quite clear that if he isn't qualified, then nobody is."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Gorsuch's nomination on Monday, April 3rd.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.