Woodbury County supervisors and sheriff discuss enhancements to law enforcement center project

The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center has stood on Douglas Avenue in downtown Sioux City for 30 years.

The county jail was built to hold 94 inmates from its original design.

Now, the cells are crammed with 234 inmates, with a dozen more squeezing in this summer.

"We're so crowded, and when you have 30 people in one area, it's too many," said Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew. "30 people that are good law-abiding citizens can have problems, let alone 30 people that are in there for a whole lot of issues."

In order to make room for inmates and speed up processing, the LEC Expansion Committee decided to clear way for a seated holding area.

The new arrangement allows those arrested on lesser charges an open-seated lobby to await bond.

"To sit there and process somebody for a simple thing, it takes up time away from dealing with the regular jail population," said Sheriff Drew. "It's just going to expedite things and I think it also is just going to make it flow a lot smoother."

This first, or intake, phase of the LEC expansion project is budgeted for $1.2 million.

All of that is covered by the sheriff department's Prairie Hills facility closure.

"We've come up with ways that are smart, efficient, and effective planning that we think, long-term, are going to mitigate the effects to taxpayers," said Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jeremy Taylor.

Though they're closing Prairie Hills down, the committee is discussing a new training facility for the sheriff's department.

One that could cost up to $500,000

"We need to, not only take care of the kitchen, which we've done by moving it to the law enforcement center, not only take care of the alternative programs, which we've done through the optimization there, but also need to provide adequate for a professional staff," said Taylor.

Three decades later, LEC staff is gaining some breathing room and officers are getting proper room to improve.

The new plans also move the sheriff's office to a separate wing of the LEC to cut costs.

County supervisors aim to set bidding for the project in August.