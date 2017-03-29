United States Navy Band performs on Morningside College campus

One of America's most prized musical ensembles held a performance in Siouxland, Wednesday night.

The United States Navy Band made a stop in Sioux City to perform at Eppley Auditorium on the Morningside College campus.

The band is comprised of 56 musicians, all of whom are active duty sailors for the United States Navy.

The band's concert moderator, Chief Musician Courtney Williams, says even though the instruments these sailors carry don't protect American civilians, they still play an important role in protecting the honor of fallen sailors.

"When these musicians aren't on stage performing in concerts, they're out at Arlington playing full honors funerals, rendering honors and laying our sailors to rest," said concert moderator, Courtney Williams.

"It's a tremendous responsibility and one we take very seriously and are very proud to do."

Wednesday's show was one of 23 performances the band will play in just 25 days.

The unit will perform on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa, tomorrow night.