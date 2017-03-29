Republican lawmakers reverse course on strict abortion ban - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Republican lawmakers reverse course on strict abortion ban

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) -

Less than a day after introducing legislation that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, Iowa Republicans reversed course.

The provision could have banned abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

It would have been the strictest ban in the United States.

Instead, Republicans say they'll try to advance a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

That bill will start in the House, and is similar to a measure passed by the Iowa Senate.

The 20-week ban includes exceptions if the mother's life is in jeopardy.

It doesn't include exemptions for rape, or incest.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.