Republican lawmakers reverse course on strict abortion ban

Less than a day after introducing legislation that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, Iowa Republicans reversed course.

The provision could have banned abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

It would have been the strictest ban in the United States.

Instead, Republicans say they'll try to advance a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

That bill will start in the House, and is similar to a measure passed by the Iowa Senate.

The 20-week ban includes exceptions if the mother's life is in jeopardy.

It doesn't include exemptions for rape, or incest.

