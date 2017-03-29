Women's Rights Forum attracted dozens to the Sioux City Public M - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Women's Rights Forum attracted dozens to the Sioux City Public Museum

Posted:

Representatives from Planned Parenthood attended a forum focused on women's rights in Sioux City Wednesday night.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission put on the event that included a panel discussion entitled "Women's Rights are Human Rights".

That based on a speech Hillary Clinton gave to the United Nations back in 1995. 

The panel included leaders of different local organizations that all focused the well-being of girls and women.

People were free to ask questions concerning women's rights issues in the community, and beyond.

"All minority groups and groups that have struggled for rights need to continue. Things are not on a level footing, they're not where they need to be. If we just sit back, progress is not made," says Sarah Scheffer.

Immigration rights will be the topic of the next public forum.

This event will also take place at the Sioux City Public Museum, on May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

