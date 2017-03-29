Siouxland Youth Chorus returns from Los Angeles

Ron Demers is back in town from Los Angeles, California, where he played piano for The Siouxland Youth Chorus who attended the WorldStrides Festival of Gold.

The group was able to attend this Festival after qualifying for it with a great performance last year.

The group of 6th through 9th graders got to perform in Segerstrom Concert Hall south of Los Angeles.

They also had the opportunity to work with Anton Armstrong from St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

The Siouxland Youth Chorus also got to have lots of fun visiting places like Universal Studios, the Grammy Museum, the Walk of Fame on Hollywood

Boulevard, and they even went to the beach for a little bit.

The kids sang great and got wonderful comments from the judges.

The Concert Choir that you see here is the oldest of three choirs that start as young as the third grade

They are directed by Shirley Luebke.

