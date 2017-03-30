Woodbury County ranks low in health rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

When it comes to health, Woodbury County ranks as one of the poorest in the state. 

According to the National County Health Rankings, Woodbury County ranked 88th out of Iowa's 99 counties. 

The rankings took into account healthy behaviors, clinical care, and physical environment. 

There is some good news.

The rankings indicate fewer Woodbury County residents are smoking and drinking excessively. 

In addition, teen birth rates continue to drop, as well as, the number of individuals who are uninsured. 

Additional information on the rankings can be found on the County Health Rankings website 
 

