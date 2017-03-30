The Senate Intelligence Committee holds its first public hearing

A Senate panel holds its first public hearing on whether Russia tried to influence the Presidential Election.

Both intelligence committees are investigating - one on the House side, the other on the Senate side. Today the Senate's bringing in academics and cyber security experts to begin asking questions about who may have tried to influence your vote in this last election.

Meet the team heading the Senate's investigation on Trump transition ties to Russia. "We are here to assure you, and more importantly the American people who are watching and listening, that we will get to the bottom of this," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Senate Intelligence Committee

Ahead of today's first public hearing they've collected an unprecedented number of documents.

And asked 20 people to testify - including Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner, and former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

Also likely: FBI Director James Comey. Last night he talked about testifying before Congress. "They see facts as to how will it affect my side - how will that argument affect my side," said FBI Director James Comey

The Republican Chair says he'll be fair even though he voted for president Trump. "I take that job extremely seriously. It overrides any personal beliefs I have or loyalties that I might have," said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Senate Intelligence Committee.

Impartiality, still a concern for House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes.

"After he reviewed classified documents on White House grounds. We can't have a credible investigation if one of the members - let alone the chairman - is freelancing," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

The White House still hasn't said who let Nunes in. "We are damned if we do, we are damned if we don't if we look into this stuff," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Nunes claims Democrats aren't helping behind the scenes. "We're going to do an investigation with or without them," said Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Chair of House Intelligence Committee.

Two sides investigating whether Russia had help trying to influence the election.

President Trump's latest advisor is now a federal employee.

The White House announced his daughter Ivanka gets a title, but will not take a salary.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.