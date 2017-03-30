Slime safety: don't get burned

Gestational diabetes only occurs during pregnancy, and since its cured when the baby is born women generally don't think about it ever again but maybe they should.More >>
Just because you're 40 years old, doesn't mean you have to look or feel that age.More >>
After Saturdays heart attack drill UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's donated a special piece of equipment to the Sioux City Farmers Market.More >>
Could sugar be making us overweight and prematurely old? According to some experts, it is.More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
Camp Autumn was built in honor of 3-year old Autumn Elgersma, who died in 2013 after being abused by a day car provider.More >>
Throughout Thursday, viewers have been showing us the impact of Thursday night's storms.More >>
South Sioux City Police will be restricting access all along the riverfront during peak hours on the Fourth of July.More >>
Madison Police are still looking for the two men who they say let a man die during an armed robbery at Culver's on the Beltline.More >>
