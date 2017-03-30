Slime safety: don't get burned - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Slime safety: don't get burned

(NBC News) -

Thousands of kids are turning their kitchens into slime labs.  The gooey substance is going through a renaissance, but some safety experts are warning families to be careful.

The use of too much of one ingredient, Borax, is said to have caused second and third degree burns on the hands of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Kathleen Quinn's mother says her daughter had made slime every day for months.

"This time, I just think it was, you know, her hands had had enough," Siobhan Quinn says. 

Borax has been used safely for decades as a detergent, but it comes with warnings right on the box. 

If not diluted properly Borax can irritate the eyes, nose and skin.

