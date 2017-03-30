Overcast and cool conditions hold this afternoon

Wednesday was a rainy day and that wet weather carried over into our Thursday morning.



We started the day with some drizzle through the early morning hours which has come to an end.



The clouds will stick around though and it will be another day with below average temperatures as we top out in the mid 40s.



Overcast skies will be with us tonight too with lows in the mid 30s.



Things improve some on Friday as we get some sunshine and highs return to seasonal values in the mid 50s.



We stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend but rain chances return Saturday into Sunday morning.



Another chance for rain moves in Tuesday and stays with us into the day on Wednesday as our active pattern continues.