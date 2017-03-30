Fatal bus crash in Texas

Thirteen people were killed and two others wounded in an accident involving a church bus in Texas.



It happened on Wednesday afternoon.



Officials say the church bus was traveling on a highway near Garner State Park in Concan when it collided with a pick-up truck.



Officials say the truck veered into the lane that the bus was traveling in.



Officials say all of the dead were from the bus, which was returning from a retreat at the time of the accident.



The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.