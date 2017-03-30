Sioux City police investigating armed robbery

Sioux City police are investigating an armed robbery after the victim and suspect showed up at the hospital with knife wounds.

Investigators say that the first person who arrived at the hospital was the victim in the crime. That person's identity has not been released but police do say that the injuries are not life threatening.

Shortly after that person arrived at the hospital, the suspect in the case arrived at Mercy Medical Center with a knife wound of his own. He is identified as Colten Stroman, 21, of Sioux City. His wound is considered non life threatening.

Stroman has been charged with 1st degree robbery.



Stroman's bond was set for $75,000 and his next court date will be April 10.