Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning safety tips

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY

On average lightning kills 49 people nationwide each year and injures hundreds.

Taking precautions when storms are approaching can ensure you aren't at risk.

If you hear thunder lightning is around and you should seek shelter indoors if at all possible.

In the case that you are stranded outdoors you should find a low-lying area and crouch.

Never lie flat on the ground and do not touch the ground with your hands when crouching.

Doing so creates a closed circuit and can cause more harm if you are struck.

You should also avoid metal objects and bodies of water as they are both conductors of electricity.

