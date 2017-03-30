April 1st deadline looms for RAGBRAI riders

Registration for week-long riders on this summer's RAGBRAI ends on Saturday.

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa gets rolling on Sunday, July 23rd, in Orange City, Iowa. The first overnight town is also in Siouxland... it's Spencer. That's followed by Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon. The ride wraps up in Lansing on July 29th.

If you want to ride all week, from river to river, the deadline to register is Saturday. Here's the link to register for the week-long ride.