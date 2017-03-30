April 1st deadline looms for RAGBRAI riders - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

April 1st deadline looms for RAGBRAI riders

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Registration for week-long riders on this summer's RAGBRAI ends on Saturday.

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa  gets rolling on Sunday, July 23rd, in Orange City, Iowa. The first overnight town is also in Siouxland... it's Spencer. That's followed by Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon. The ride wraps up in Lansing on July 29th.

If you want to ride all week, from river to river, the deadline to register is Saturday. Here's the link to register for the week-long ride.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.