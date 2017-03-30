Kickoff blooper leads to Bandits touchdown

Just when you think you've seen it all -- watch this play from the Sioux City Bandits game last Saturday.

The kicker from Kansas City opens the second half by nearly whiffing on the kick. Sioux City's DeWayne Autrey alertly grabs the ball for a touchdown. If officially goes into the books as a 1-yard kickoff return.

Autrey is the only player that realized that's a live ball. KC was apparently trying an on-side kick.

That score it 35-7 and the Bandits went on to win the game 62-35 to stay undefeated at 4-0. Sioux City travels to Omaha (2-1) on Friday night.