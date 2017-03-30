Kickoff blooper leads to Bandits touchdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Kickoff blooper leads to Bandits touchdown

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux City's DeWayne Autrey had a one-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Saturday. Sioux City's DeWayne Autrey had a one-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Saturday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Just when you think you've seen it all -- watch this play from the Sioux City Bandits game last Saturday.

The kicker from Kansas City opens the second half by nearly whiffing on the kick. Sioux City's DeWayne Autrey alertly grabs the ball for a touchdown. If officially goes into the books as a 1-yard kickoff return.

Autrey is the only player that realized that's a live ball. KC was apparently trying an on-side kick.

That score it 35-7 and the Bandits went on to win the game 62-35 to stay undefeated at 4-0. Sioux City travels to Omaha (2-1) on Friday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.