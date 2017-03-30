Wagner fills out new Briar Cliff coaching staff

Briar Cliff football head coach Dennis Wagner has filled the rest of his coaching staff after naming five assistants to join Wagner, Defensive Coordinator Kai Ellis and Offensive Coordinator Robert Dutton as the coaches for the 2017 Charger football season. Brandon Jackson, former Super Bowl Champion with the Green Bay Packers, along with Jonathan Burgess, Kenny Scott, Sam Howard and Brian Collins all bring different coaching and playing experiences to Charger football at the Cliff.

“I am excited about our assistant coaches here at Briar Cliff,” stated coach Wagner. “They all bring great structure to our program with their organization and leadership skills. Their success is a direct reflection of what we want from our players here at BC.”

Jackson will serve as the wide receivers coach for the Chargers after coaching four years at the middle and high school levels. Prior to coaching, Jackson played six seasons in the NFL with four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and two years with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft by Green Bay and started at running back as a rookie. His NFL career is highlighted with a Super Bowl Championship in Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in his fourth season. Jackson rushed for 1,383 yards and seven touchdowns on 355 carries in 54 games in his pro career.

Jackson played collegiately at the University of Nebraska where he played three seasons for the Huskers from 2004-06. He racked up 1,431 rushing yards in his Nebraska career, finding his way into the endzone 14 times and carrying the ball 291 times in 33 games. His best rushing performance for the Huskers was a 182-yard game against Oklahoma State in 2006.

Jackson graduated with a degree in organizational management. He is married and has three children.

Burgess will coach the defensive line for the Chargers after interning with the Liberty University Football program in 2016 as a strength coach and offensive line assistant. Burgess helped the Liberty offense rack up 193 first downs in 2016 and average 348.5 yards per game. The Flames averaged 205.3 passing yards per game and 143.2 rushing yards per game on their way to 34 touchdowns with 18 passing and 16 rushing. The offensive line cleared the way for the offense to average 5.0 yards per play.

Prior to coaching, Burgess played as a walk on at Liberty from 2013-15 on the offensive line as a guard and center. He was a three-time all-conference player being named Second Team Big South Conference in 2013 and First Team Big South Conference in 2014 and 2015. He was also named 2nd Team All-American in AP FCS and Stats FCS in 2015.

Burgess majored in criminal justice at Liberty and is the son of Jonathan Burgess Sr. and Carol Burgess Sr.

Scott comes to Briar Cliff after serving as the defensive backs coach at Virginia Prep Sports Academy in 2016, the first year of the program, and will be the defensive backs coach at BC.

Scott’s coaching experience also extends to 2015 when he coached defensive backs at Appomattox Country High School in Appomattox, Virginia. He helped the Raiders to their first state championship in school history.

Scott played three seasons for the Flames from 2012-2014 as a starting defensive back. Scott helped Liberty reach the playoffs for the first time in school history in 2014. His best season was as a senior when he notched 64 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Scott finished his career with the Flames with 157 tackles, six interceptions, 16 pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.

In 2014, Scott graduated from Liberty University with a bachelors of science degree in sport management.

Collins will be the tight ends coach for the Chargers and comes to Briar Cliff after beginning his coaching career at American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Florida. American Heritage is an independent non-sectarian and co-educational college preparatory day school for grades pre-k3 through 12 with approximately 900 students.

Prior to becoming a coach, Collins played college football at St. Joseph’s College where he was a four-year starter on the offensive line. He blocked for some of the best offenses in SJC history as well as for the school’s all-time leading rusher. Collins was named all-conference his senior year and was a four-time academic all-conference selection. He graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in sports management.

Collins is a native of Lodi, California.

Howard will be safeties coach for the Chargers and joins BC after coaching at West Hill Community College where he served as the 2016 linebacker coach, special team assignments, and worked with the defensive Line. While at West Hill, Howard helped lead the team to their first American Bowl win. Prior to joining the West Hill coaching staff, Howard served as a high school linebacker coach at various high schools in Charlotte, NC from (2008-2015).

While in Charlotte, Howard also served for five years as a performance and skills trainer where he focused on players run speed and agility (2010-2015).

Howard graduated from Johnson C. Smith University, with a BS in Computer Science Information. He played as football at Johnson C. Smith as a linebacker and helped lead the team to their first Pioneer Bowl in 2006.

Howard is a native of Birmingham, AL where he graduated from Jackson-Olin High School. While there, as the team captain, he help lead the team to the playoffs on two occasions (1998 and 2000).