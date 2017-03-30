KTIV's Ron Demers competes in Buena Vista County Farm Bureau Food Friend-zy

KTIV's Ron Demers was last year's winner by a landslide.

But this year's Buena Vista County Farm Bureau Food Friend-zy had some stiff competition.

Ron competed against Matt Fisher from 92.9 KKIA radio, and Shane Schreck from the Storm Lake Pilot Tribune.

The game is simple... fill as many grocery carts as possible in three minutes.

The groceries are then totaled up and packed away to be donated to local food pantries.

Storm Lake Fareway manager, Bryan Baumhover, says even though it makes a mess of his aisles, the Food Friend-zy does more good than bad.

"I believe this is the 4th time that we've done this and we've been having a lot of fun with it," said Baumhover. "I know the pantries really appreciate it as well, because there is some dire need for everybody out there."

One Farm Bureau representative says he was happy to see the competitors were more concerned with gathering the biggest donation they could, and not just a personal victory.

"This year was a lot better in that the three competitors had been cooperating with each other, they talked about strategy on what they can do and they certainly came out and showed they can fill some carts for the local food pantries," said Rob Hach of the Buena Vista county Farm Bureau.

This year's winner was ... *drum roll* ... Shane Schreck from the Pilot Tribune, who collected over $2,100 worth of food.

After all the aisles were cleaned and all was said and done, the three shoppers were able to donate a grand total of $4,760 worth of food to local food pantries.