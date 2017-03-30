Free income tax assistance in Sioux City

The Center for Siouxland is providing free income tax assistance.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, Known as VITA goes until April 18th.

Families making an income of $54,000 or less qualify for the service.

The Center for Siouxland is providing this at their location at 715 Douglas Street.

They are also at the Western Iowa Tech satellite Campus in Le Mars and the Mary Treglia Community House in Sioux City.

This service is provided by around 50 volunteers.

"It's all volunteers doing it on their own time. Some are college students, some people that are retired, but we could not do this without our volunteers. They are so amazing in putting in hour and hours to provide this service," says VITA Coordinator, Lori Scott.

Scott says this saves the average taxpayer $200.

The Center for Siouxland has filed around 1200 tax returns so far.

On April 1st and 8th, Center for Siouxland will have 'Super Saturday'.

From 9 to 3pm on these days, there is no appointment necessary.

Super Saturday will take place at their location at 715 Douglas Street.