Clouds hang tough with more rain in the forecast

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The rain moved out today but the cloud hung tough leaving our high temperatures well below average in the 40s.  

The clouds are going to remain in the area tonight and we may even see areas of fog.  

Friday may try to give us some peeks of sun but overall we'll stay mostly cloudy as temperatures warm up a little bit into the mid 50s.  

Chances of rain return again over the weekend starting later on Saturday and continuing Saturday night into Sunday with highs still in the 50s.  

Partly cloudy skies may make a reappearance on Monday and as long as that happened we should see our highs go into the low 60s.  

Then more rain returns from Tuesday into Wednesday before drying again by Thursday.

