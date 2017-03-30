Tribal Police Officer laid to rest in Macy, NE

He served his country in the military, and then his community as a police sergeant with the Omaha Nation Police.

Sergeant Curtis Blackbird died in the line of duty, while answering a police call, he crashed into a construction crane in thick fog.

"It's hard, it's really hard, he was taken suddenly and it's really tragic to deal with, oh, we are going to miss him so much, we are going to miss him a lot," said Vestina DeCoteau, Sergeant Blackbird's Niece.

Sergeant Curtis Blackbird served with the Omaha Nation Police Department for more than 17 years.

"He comes from a background of chiefs, Blackbird is a very respected name in our community and goes back centuries," said Tribal Chairman, Michael Wolfe.

More than 100 officers from 20 different law enforcement agencies came to show their love and support.

"He demanded, deserved and received respect both as a law officer and a human being," continued Tribal Chairman Wolfe.

As a former military officer, Sergeant Blackbird involved everyone in his life and continued to work locally to improve his community;

Even helping out the Tribal Chairman himself.

"He was in inspiration to me, at one time I was on the other side of the fence, I always wanted to be like officer Blackbird.

A traditional native funeral celebration took place with pow wow style seating of picnic chairs, food served to seated guests during the ceremony as well as a four day mourning ritual taking place before the ceremony.

And as his uniform hangs nearby, he is now forever off duty but not forgotten.

"He was strong and a jokester, he would make you laugh and always put a smile on your face," continued DeCoteau.

"He led the path for all of us to follow, but spiritually he is here, he is an angel protecting us still," continued Tribal Chief Wolfe