UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's donates lifesaving defibrillators to Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

Each year, in the U.S., 359,400 heart attacks happen outside of a hospital setting. The American Heart Association says less than 10 percent of victims survive.

CPR, or early defibrillation with an automated external defibrillator, or AED, can more than double a victim's chance of survival.

Thursday, a local hospital donated two AED's to the Woodbury County Sheriff's office to help save lives. "A lot of times we are the first on the scene," said Dave Drew, Woodbury County Sheriff. "In the rural area, the shortage of, you know, volunteers and the delay sometimes. We appreciate the volunteers but, we understand that most of them during the day time are working so it's very difficult. So, this is going to help us in a lot of areas."

Having a defibrillator available for deputies out on patrol is important for Sheriff Drew. "All of our squad cars have them now. But, we're concerned about the time, you know it might be up for these," says Sheriff Dave Drew.



Not having new defibrillators is a concern for the sheriff's office because the current ones aren't as up to date as they need to be. "We're not budgeted for a lot of these, we got them 10 years ago on a grant and so as grants always fade away these will help us out tremendously," says Sheriff Drew.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's office now has two brand new defibrillators thanks to a donation from UnityPoint Health St. Luke's. The life saving devices cost $1,700 a piece. "St. Luke's as an entity has, kind of, recognized that health care doesn't actually start inside the hospital walls," said Alan Faith, Emergency Nurse with UnityPoint Health St. Luke's. "So, if we can do some earlier, timely interventions and provide for some interventions outside of the hospital walls we can have better outcomes for our patients."



Sheriff Drew says they plan to keep one AED on the streets, and the other in the county jail.