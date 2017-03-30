Senate passes bill to improve weather forecasting

Legislation to help the future of weather forecasting is headed to the President's desk.

The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017 cleared the senate Wednesday with unanimous consent.

It gives the go-ahead for NOAA and the National Weather Service to establish a number of programs to enhance forecasting and alerts.

Programs like improving tornado warnings, weather research, and watch and warning systems for the short-term and long-term.

The bill also says NOAA can work with the private sector to obtain data that will help improve forecasting.

According to the Washington Post -- the bill offers guidance on which programs should get the more than 170-million dollars already budgeted by the President and congress.