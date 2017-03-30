Boy Scouts raising donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland

The Boy Scouts of America kicked off their annual campaign "Scouting for Food Drive" on Thursday.

Each year they team up with Food Bank of Siouxland, Food Bank for the Heartland, and Hy-Vee to collect canned items for those in need.\

Last year they collected more than 69,000 items and $2,600.

This is the first year Tyson Foods will be sponsoring this campaign.

"It's all about the community, it's all about helping the community and it's all about the community that can step up to help. And we are very fortunate in Siouxland to have so many community partners that will say, yes I will put food out, yes I will buy a bag from Hy-Vee. Yes, I will make a difference by adding to the total of this years food drive," said Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Linda Scheid.

Starting April 1, Scouts will deliver door hangers throughout the community before collecting canned items on April 8.

Cash donations are also accepted.

