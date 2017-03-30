Evaluation says convicted sex offender unfit to stand trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Evaluation says convicted sex offender unfit to stand trial

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

An 88-year-old convicted sex offender, who's tied to an assault at a Siouxland nursing home, is unfit to stand trial in a separate assault case.

A mental evaluation of William Cubbage was turned over to a judge on Tuesday. The case is expected to be put on hold while experts try to return him to competency.

Cubbage, who suffers from Alzheimer's, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Authorities say Cubbage grabbed the worker between the legs, in January 2016, while she helped him shower at the hospital in Independence, Iowa.

Back in 2011, Cubbage allegedly assaulted a 95-year-old woman at a nursing home in Pomeroy, Iowa. That's in Calhoun County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.