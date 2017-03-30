Evaluation says convicted sex offender unfit to stand trial

An 88-year-old convicted sex offender, who's tied to an assault at a Siouxland nursing home, is unfit to stand trial in a separate assault case.

A mental evaluation of William Cubbage was turned over to a judge on Tuesday. The case is expected to be put on hold while experts try to return him to competency.

Cubbage, who suffers from Alzheimer's, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Authorities say Cubbage grabbed the worker between the legs, in January 2016, while she helped him shower at the hospital in Independence, Iowa.

Back in 2011, Cubbage allegedly assaulted a 95-year-old woman at a nursing home in Pomeroy, Iowa. That's in Calhoun County.