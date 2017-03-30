Monona County Sheriff's Department adds new K9 named "Noah" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Monona County Sheriff's Department adds new K9 named "Noah"

Posted:
ONAWA, IA (KTIV) -

The Monona County Sheriff's Department is adding a new member to its staff.

The department certified K9 Noah as a drug detection K9 to assist Deputy Bauerly.

Bauerly received Noah from another agency in Iowa last September. 

