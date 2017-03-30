Gillnetting operations start next week at the Iowa Great Lakes

Next week the Iowa D-N-R will begin their annual gillnetting operations at the Iowa Great Lakes.

A spring ritual in the Iowa Great Lakes may be about to get underway.

Kim Hawkins, a hatchery biologist at the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery in Orleans says gillnetting operations may be getting underway next week, if conditions allow.

The average date we start gillnetting is around April 6. That's when the photo period is right for walleyes and usually the water temperatures reaches around 45 degrees. And it looks like with the forecast the way it is that's going to be about correct this year, again.

We're going to start test netting East Okoboji possibly Tuesday night and we'll see what we catch then, and call in more crews if we think we need to get going."

Hawkins adds the fish hatchery will once again be open some additional hours once gillnetting operations start so the public will have some additional opportunities to view the process.

Hawkins says a start next week would be a little bit later compared to the last couple of years, which saw the process start already in March thanks to early ice-outs and warmer water temperatures.



