Hundreds attend "Rally for Life" at the Iowa State Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of a proposed abortion ban celebrated at the Capitol on Thursday.

The Family Leader hosted a "Rally for Life".

Republican lawmakers vowed to support bills to restrict abortion, and to block public funding to family planning agencies-- like Planned Parenthood-- that perform abortions.

Family Leader C-E-O Bob Vander Plaats has a son, named Lucas, born with a rare brain disorder, and needs constant care.

Currrent law would allow a mother, in the same situation, to terminate that pregnancy.

Vander Plaats says a "culture that would allow that to happen has to change'.

"When you live in a culture of death, you are willing as a culture to say Lucas' life has no purpose and it should be extinguished or you should have the choice to extinguish it. what i am here to say to day is that we celebrate a culture of life and say Lucas' life too does have a purpose and impacts everybody that's a real chance to impact."

Some were still disappointed lawmakers gave up on a measure that would ban abortion if a fetal heartbeat was detected.

That would have banned abortions around six-weeks after conception.

Right now, lawmakers are pushing a bill to ban abortions after 20-weeks of pregnancy.