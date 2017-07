Ground has been broken on a 15,000 square foot medical arts building at the Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

The project will cost $4-million, and become the new home of the Cherokee Regional Clinics. The current clinic space will be re-purposed so the medical center's Hospice, Home Choice Home Health, and Cherokee Public Health can all be located on the Regional Medical Center's Campus.

Work should be complete in the summer of 2018.