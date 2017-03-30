Two Siouxland cities to be featured in Amazon show

Both Vermillion and Yankton, South Dakota will be getting national, and even international attention this Fall.

They will be featured in the 11th season of an Amazon show that will show off the qualities that make them unique.

"The Fireball Run" is a competition that takes you places you may never even have heard of.

And this September, it will put the spotlight on Yankton, and Vermillion, South Dakota.

"The show is a life-size trivia game and the teams are given trivia about geographical point of interests," said J. Sanchez, executive producer for the Fireball Run. "And from that trivia they have to find that location and once they find that location they get a special opportunity to do something."

The eight-day competition starts in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and ends in Rapid City, South Dakota.

"The hospitality, the history of people ventured into their new lives here through this gateway, of the river, Lewis and Clark obviously first, I got to meet the Arikara and then eventually later on the Sioux and the amount of history that we have in the southeastern part as they come through, I think they'll be very, very surprised," said Lt. Gov. Matt Michels, (R) of South Dakota.

There will be 40 teams from around the country, including one hometown team in each destination.

So what's the goal?

"The opportunity to have people from all over the country that participate in this, to see a piece of America that they probably wouldn't see," said Jack Powell, mayor of Vermillion. "They wouldn't get off the interstate to see it."

And, the attention brings many benefits.

"We've talked to other cities that have been part of Fireball Run and and they just can't express enough thanks to this organization for choosing them because people come," said Charlie Gross, mayor of Yankton. "You know, the next year, people who didn't know you existed suddenly you're out in front of a lot of people."

Aside from the fun of the competition, there is a very serious addition to the race.

"Each of the teams, the 40 teams, are assigned a missing child from their hometown region and they're given about 1,000 missing child posters to distribute over the 1,500 mile and eight day course and their goal is to raise awareness, distribute those posters to as many people as possible to recover those missing children," said Sanchez.

So far they have helped in finding 49 children and hope to increase that number in September.