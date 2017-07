During this Lenten season Holy Cross School's LIFE team is giving back to Mercy's Child Advocacy Center in a big way.



More than 40 students made 25 tie-blankets for the center and its patients.



This was part of a project combining works of service with fellowship.



The materials for the blankets were purchased from a Jean's Day for students and Jeans Week for teachers.



The blankets will be blessed by Father Daniel Rupp, tomorrow, and delivered to Mercy next week.