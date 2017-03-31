Uber begins operations in Sioux City

Sioux City has entered the Uber age. The ride-sharing service officially began operations in Sioux City on Friday.

Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, said, "We are excited to welcome Uber to Siouxland today."

There are two options: the standard uberX or uberXL, which is for larger parties up to 6 passengers.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering two free rides up to $15 each. Users can enter RIDESIOUXCITY into the app to redeem the offer beginning at noon Friday, March 31, and running through Sunday at 11:59pm.