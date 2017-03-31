Double chin procedure

You no longer have to undergo a knife to get rid of a double chin.



There is now a procedure that gets rid of that unwanted fat by using a needle.



For a lasting way to zap chin fat, there's a quick procedure that's all the rage.



Plastic surgeon to the stars Dr. Raj Kanodia is spilling the secret.



Dr. Raj Kanodia, plastic surgeon said, "You just put some injections of Kybella and it melts the fat."



Basically, it's liposuction without the surgery.



Dr. Raj said, "You don't have to put a needle in and suck the fat out."



"I have lost quite a few pounds in the past four weeks, but it hasn't quite reflected that in my chin," the patient said. "The results I am really looking for are just like a more defined jaw line, one with a little bit more structure to it."



So who's a good candidate for the procedure?



Dr. Raj said, "Anybody who has pockets of fat I think is a great candidate for it because your localizing your treatment exactly where the fat cells are."



And the cost?



Dr. Raj said, "Depends on how much fat there is and how many injections...one vial would be approximately a thousand dollars."



Dr. Raj starts by marking the trouble spots, and then applies a temporary tattoo leaving tiny dots-where the injections will be made.

Dr. Raj said, "It's the world's tiniest thinnest needle".



Dr Raj said, "How is it".



The patient said, "Not bad" good a little bit of burn but not bad".



Dr. Raj said, "And we are done my dear-perfect. six weeks you will see a significant, significant improvement



And the results, no double chin in sight.