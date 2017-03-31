A few peeks of sun possible Friday but mostly cloudy skies throu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A few peeks of sun possible Friday but mostly cloudy skies through the weekend

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's been a cloudy and wet couple of days here in Siouxland.

Friday we get the chance to dry out but the clouds will once again be overhead.

Temperatures will be warmer as we return to seasonal values in the mid 50s.

We hold on to those values as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return once again for the weekend though with light rain possible from Saturday through our Sunday.

Monday will offer us a brief break from the April showers before chances return again Monday night.

This system gives us chances through the day on Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s with lows mostly near the 40 degree mark.

