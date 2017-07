Flooding is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.



It is important to respect the power of rushing water.



It only takes six inches of water to knock a person over and two feet is enough to carry a vehicle.



This is why you should never drive on a road with standing water; remember to turn around, don't drown.



You should also avoid walking into standing water.



Debris may be hidden under the surface and fallen power lines may have charged the water.