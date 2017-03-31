Sioux City repair crews on scene of water main break in Leeds

Sioux City crews are working to repair a water main break in Leeds that forced a local to dismiss early Friday afternoon.

Repair crews are on the scene between 41st and 42nd of Harrison Street.

Utility officials said they do not know the cause of the water main break and are not sure how many residents are affected.

Holy Cross - St. Michael Center was dismissed early due to the break.

A letter sent to parents from says,

"St. Michael School is without water due to a water main break. School will close at 12:30 PM. Please pick up your child. Holy Cross after school program is canceled. Blessed Sacrament is operating on regular schedule."

Utility officials say they are working to repair water service as soon as possible.