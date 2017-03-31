Man accused of killing Dakota County man to undergo psychiatric examine

One of the men accused of killing a man in Dakota County, Nebraska will undergo psychiatric examinations to determine whether he's competent to stand trial.



Judge Paul Vaughn ordered 25-year old Andres Surber to be examined at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln within 30 days.



Surber's attorney had requested the examination.



Surber and 18-year old Brayan Galvan- Hernandez have pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.



Authorities say the men, who are both from Wakefield, shot Kubik to death, then dismembering him in November of last year.



Parts of his body were found in a car and in a creek about 4 miles away.



Authorities say Surber and Galvan- Hernandez had gone to Kubik's home on November 1st and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

