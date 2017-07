A grand jury will be called to investigate the death of an inmate in the Dixon County, Nebraska jail.

Investigators say 60-year-old Spafford Stabler was awaiting trial for making terroristic threats when he was found unresponsive in his cell on March 23rd. He was later pronounced dead by the Dixon County Coroner.

There's no word how Stabler died.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigate any individual's death while in custody of law enforcement personnel.