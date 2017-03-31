Nebraska State Patrol Twitter post shows the dangers of distract - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska State Patrol Twitter post shows the dangers of distracted driving

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
UNDATED (KTIV) -

The Nebraska State Patrol has released remarkable pictures of an accident involving a car and a hay mover being hauled by a tractor.

It happened Thursday afternoon, in Wheeler County, Nebraska.

In a tweet from its Twitter account (@NSP_TroopB), the State Patrol's Troop B posted two pictures of the crash with the caption, "speed and distractions don't mix."

The hay mover smashed through the windshield, and peeled back the car's hood.

Investigators say the driver walked away from scene with a scratch to her face.

