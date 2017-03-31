SIDS ruled as cause of Storm Lake, IA baby's death - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIDS ruled as cause of Storm Lake, IA baby's death

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

An investigation into the death of a two-month old girl in Storm Lake, Iowa, has determined the baby died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Storm Lake police initiated an investigation on February 18th after the baby's parents brought her to the emergency room at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the child was dead upon arrival.

Police searched the parents' home in Storm Lake as part of their investigation.

Friday, the State Medical Examiner's office confirmed autopsy results that reveal the infant died of SIDS.\

No charges will be filed.

