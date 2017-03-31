Onawa looks to boost economic growth with new position

Onawa, Iowa is putting business first...

By creating the first city job specifically dedicated to bringing businesses into the Monona County town.

Friday the City of Onawa celebrated a new director of economic development.

Clint Weaver will be the face of the brand new position.

The new job was created in hopes of keeping the businesses they do have in town as well as welcoming new businesses.

Right now Weaver is hoping to create available building space for new businesses to come to Onawa.

"Well we had in the past, city administrators that were responsible for economic development and that position has gone away. So, there was a need for it still so, they decided to create the position of director of economic development" says Clint Weaver, Onawa Director of Economic Development

Weaver says there are a few new businesses interested in coming to Onawa.