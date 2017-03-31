Cherokee woman requests to move trial to another county

A northwest Iowa woman accused of intentionally crashing her vehicle into another wants her trial moved to another county.

Melissa Ebert of Cherokee is charged with attempted murder, driving under the influence and other crimes related to the collision in September of 2015, in Plymouth County.

Prosecutors say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger before purposely veering her vehicle into the path of an oncoming car.

She'd made a plea deal with prosecutors and was scheduled to be sentenced on three charges this past January.

But she withdrew her pleas, and a trial on all seven counts has been scheduled to begin June 6.

A hearing on the change of venue motion is set for April 10