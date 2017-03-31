Pickup crash into East Lake Okoboji - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pickup crash into East Lake Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) -

Spirit Lake police responded to an incident early Friday morning in which a pickup crashed into East Lake Okoboji.

They say 30-year-old Ashley Sorenson was driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Highways 9 & 71 which left the road near the intersection with Lake Street. 

It came to rest in East Lake Okoboji, just east of Memorial Park.

Sorenson was taken by police to Lakes Regional Healthcare for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Sorenson was cited for no valid driver's license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Damage to the pickup, owned by Robert Clinkenbeard of Spirit Lake, was estimated at $2,000.    

Police say the crash, which is still under investigation, took place shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

