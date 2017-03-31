Weekend light showers possible

We were able to see a few peeks of sunshine today although clouds once again ruled much of our Friday.

High were a little warmer today as many of us were able to get into the 50s.

The milder air is going to stick around for the weekend, but a chance of rain is going to be returning.

Showers could get going during the afternoon on Saturday with the best chances being in southern Siouxland.

The rain possibilities will continue into Saturday night and the first half of the day on Sunday.

As that system moves out, Monday may be the nicest of our days to come as highs could get into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Yet another chance of rain arrives on Tuesday and this is a bigger system which means rain chances will stick with us into Wednesday.

Drier weather appears to return by Thursday and Friday.