Local family gives back to Sioux City Police in honor of their mother

A local family donated a number of car seats to the Sioux City Police Department in honor of their mother.

The Department received 20 infant/child car seats from the Anderson today.

These seats will be used within their Traffic Unit, and will be given to those who are in need.

The familie's mother, Yvonne J. Anderson, died in March of 2014.

They say they wanted to donate them during March for their mother's charitable efforts.

"And they thought that car seats were important. Their mother spent most of her life, um, doing a lot of charitable work. Mostly around youth and for youth," said Captain Lisa M. Claeys, from the Sioux City Police Department.

The family called to local agencies to see if any were supporting car seats, and most said no.

That is how they got the idea to give back in honor of their mother.

Claeys said they hope to have 88 total to honor how old Yvonne was when she passed away.