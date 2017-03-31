Local family gives back to Sioux City Police in honor of their m - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local family gives back to Sioux City Police in honor of their mother

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A local family donated a number of car seats to the Sioux City Police Department in honor of their mother.

The Department received 20 infant/child car seats from the Anderson today.

These seats will be used within their Traffic Unit, and will be given to those who are in need.

The familie's mother, Yvonne J. Anderson, died in March of 2014.

They say they wanted to donate them during March for their mother's charitable efforts.

"And they thought that car seats were important. Their mother spent most of her life, um, doing a lot of charitable work. Mostly around youth and for youth," said Captain Lisa M. Claeys, from the Sioux City Police Department.

The family called to local agencies to see if any were supporting car seats, and most said no.

That is how they got the idea to give back in honor of their mother.

Claeys said they hope to have 88 total to honor how old Yvonne was when she passed away. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.